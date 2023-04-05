On March 23, Deputy Kurtis Ford responded to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to a welfare check. The complainant stated that she had not heard from her sister in two days and was concerned. After no one responded to repeated knocks on doors and windows, Deputy Ford and Folkston PD Officer Wyatt Garvin made entry and discovered the resident apparently deceased in a chair. The coroner was notified. It was determined that the death was from natural causes.

On March 25, Deputy Nathan Gwaltney responded to Pinehurst Drive in reference to a verbal altercation. On scene, Deputy Gwaltney observed a male subject arguing aggressively with other subjects. Folkston PD Officer Danny Lightsey arrived on scene to assist. The subject was told to leave the scene and not return that night. As the subject left, he stated “we’ll see about that,” in reference to not returning. At this point, the subject was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.