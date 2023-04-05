On March 23, Deputy Kurtis Ford responded to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to a welfare check. The complainant stated that she had not heard from her sister in two days and was concerned. After no one responded to repeated knocks on doors and windows, Deputy Ford and Folkston PD Officer Wyatt Garvin made entry and discovered the resident apparently deceased in a chair. The coroner was notified. It was determined that the death was from natural causes.
On March 25, Deputy Nathan Gwaltney responded to Pinehurst Drive in reference to a verbal altercation. On scene, Deputy Gwaltney observed a male subject arguing aggressively with other subjects. Folkston PD Officer Danny Lightsey arrived on scene to assist. The subject was told to leave the scene and not return that night. As the subject left, he stated “we’ll see about that,” in reference to not returning. At this point, the subject was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
On March 27, Deputy Colby Thompson responded to the Sheriff’s Office lobby to meet with a subject concerning an altercation at the Saint Mary’s River. The complainant stated that another subject had pointed a handgun in the direction of him, his girlfriend, and two juveniles. This case is under investigation.
On March 28, Deputy Kurtis Ford responded to Robin Lane in reference to theft. The complainant stated that he had stored his side-by-side at All Store and Lock about six months ago. He went to check on the unit and discovered another lock on the door. After cutting the lock, the complainant opened the unit and discovered the side-by-side to be missing. This case is under investigation.
On March 30, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Mary Bethune Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Sergeant Sammie Hendrix arrived on scene, and moved toward where he could hear gunshots. Sergeant Hendrix observed several males proceeding toward a vehicle. Sgt. Hendrix announced himself as law enforcement and advised the subjects to stop. The vehicle then fled. Deputy Jonathan Chancy then arrived on scene and began pursuit. Multiple subjects from the fleeing vehicle exited and fled on foot during the chase. The driver eventually came to a stop and fled on foot near Jacqueline Lane. Inside the vehicle were a .22 caliber rifle, spent shell casings, and live rounds of ammunition. Also located was a small bag containing suspected marijuana. This case is under investigation.