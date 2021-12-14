The Folkston Police Department released the following incident reports from October 22 through November 17.
October 22, between the times of 1:45 and 1:55 p.m., the offender, Esequiel Martinez, was operating a 2005 Lexus ES330, westbound on Main Street when he struck a white Hyundai Sonata, while it was parked facing north in a parking space on Main Street unoccupied. Mr. Martinez then left the scene in the Lexus. He was taken into custody, transported to the Sheriff’s Office. He was issued a citation for duty upon striking unattended vehicle. He was turned over to the jailor on duty.
October 29, Officer Wyatt Garvin was dispatched to 152 Owen Spatcher Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Garvin’s investigation led to the discovery that the offender, Rhonda Marie Shellman of Folkston, was intoxicated and maintaining a disorderly house. In addition, Ms. Shellman acted in a disorderly manner by reportedly shouting profanities and by throwing beer on her daughter and on her daughter’s rental car. She was arrested and transported to the jail where she was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and disorderly house. Warrants were secured in this matter.
November 7, Officer Jason Rifenbark conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Toyota Tundra for speeding at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. He made contact with the driver, Andrew Taylor Wise of Folkston, who provided a Georgia driver’s license. A check of the vehicles information through GCIC revealed that the Toyota’s registration was suspended. Mr. Wise was taken into custody for speeding on suspended registration. The vehicle was towed by Seldomridge Towing. Mr. Wise was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was issued citations driving with suspended tag and speeding. He was turned over to the jailor on duty. This case is closed.
November 9, Officer Wyatt Garvin was dispatched to Oakwood Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. While on scene it was determined that the offender, Al-Malik Ul Mulk McArthur of Folkston, operated his vehicle on Oakwood Street with a suspended registration and suspended license. GCIC showed that both were suspended and gave a license suspension date of December 22, 2010 for license denial. GCIC did not specify a reason or date for the registration. Mr. McArthur was arrested and cited for license driving while license suspended/revoked and driving with suspended tag. He was turned over to the jailor on duty.
November 10, Officer Daniel Lightsey conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 GMC Acadia after observing that its driver side headlight was out. A check of the driver’s, Serenity Celeste Miller of Nahunta, information through GCIC revealed that she had a learners permit in Florida. There were no licensed drivers in the vehicle. The driver was then taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office. She was issued citations for license violation of condition of permit and driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle. She was turned over to the jailor on duty. This case is closed.
November 11, Officer Kurtis Ford conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Buick Century driven by Rebekah Hope Glass of Folkston, for driving 65 mph in a 50 mph zone. The offender’s information was ran through GCIC and it was revealed that the vehicle did not have insurance. Offender was placed under arrest and transported to the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office. She was issued citations for no insurance and speeding. She was turned over to the jailor on duty. This case is closed.
November 14, Officer Wyatt Garvin conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Victoria Dyanne Knight of Jacksonville, FL, for not having a license plate displayed. Ms. Knight’s information was ran through GCIC and it was revealed that there was no registration nor insurance information. Officer Garvin asked the offender for her insurance information and was advised that the vehicle was not insured. Ms. Knight was arrested and transported to the jail. She was charged with tags registration and license required and no insurance. The vehicle was towed by Seldomridge. This case is closed.
November 17, Officer Wyatt Garvin conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Ford Ranger driven by Sandy Bercaw King of Hilliard, FL, due to the license plate being obscured. While Ms. King was retrieving her license Officer Garvin observed a baggy with white pills in plain view. The pills were identified as Xanax. The Xanax was not in its original container. Ms. King was placed under arrest, transported to the jail and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, display of license plate, and possession of Schedule IV controlled substance. She was turned over to the jailor on duty. Warrants were secured in this matter.