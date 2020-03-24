The state has now reached over 550 COVID-19 cases and steps have been taken to help combat the spread. Here is what you can expect for Charlton County.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local Harveys Supermarkets, has announced immediate actions to better assist the community during this unprecedented time. Southeastern Grocers will designate a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores. Local Harveys Supermarkets will expeditiously hire individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs – including those in the hospitality and restaurant industry. SEG’s Gives Foundation donated $250,000.00 to Feeding America to help provide support to those facing food insecurity.
Dollar General has also set aside time for senior shoppers between the hours of 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.
The Charlton School System has begun a Grab N Go lunch and snack program. Curb-side pick-up times are Monday through Friday, from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Charlton County High School and St. George Elementary School. Children must be 18 years or younger and present at time of pick-up. If you have a peanut allergy, email ddean@charlton.k12.ga.us. in advance. Families are reminded to please use Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as it relates to stopping the spread of COVID-19 when picking up the meals. The school system is exploring other methods to use in the distribution of meals.
All Charlton County Schools are to remain closed until further notice. You can email charltonschools@charlton.k12.ga.us if you have questions or need further assistance. Staff at the Board of Education are monitoring the phones and receiving messages at 912-496- 2596.
Digital learning resources can be found at http://charltoncoga.apptegy.us/o/charlton-county/browse/111370. Currently, these resources are provided as optional and are not required assignments, but opportunities for students to keep learning during this time of closure. Should the closure extend, the school system will seek to provide all students, especially those without internet and technology access, printed and digital resources that can be used for academic remediation and enhancement.
In light of recent events, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge’s annual Oke Critter Crawl has been cancelled. However, the refuge remains open to visitors, Tuesday-Sunday. Overnight permits have been cancelled/refunded, and Okefenokee Adventures is suspending many of their operations but are offering “take out” food service from 11:30-2:30 on days the refuge is open. The Richard S. Bolt visitor center, however, is closed.
Due to rising concerns with regard to COVID-19, the Charlton County Herald will also temporarily close its front office to the general public. Our office will continue to operate under normal business conditions otherwise. If you have a delivery or need assistance in person, please knock on the front door and someone will step out to assist you or you can call 912-496-3585 for assistance or an appointment. You can also submit news and advertisements to us through email at mail@charltonherald.com or fax at 912-496-4585.