The Folkston Police Department released the following incident reports for the dates of January 30 through February 18.
On January 30, Officer Wyatt Garvin conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by O’Kendrick Antonio Bryant for not having a license plate displayed on the utility trailer that it was pulling and for having a cracked windshield. During the traffic stop, Officer Garvin observed several equipment violations and smelled marijuana within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and its occupants, O’Kendrick Bryant and Winford Bryant, revealed marijuana, drug-related objects, a firearm, and drugs that were not in their original containers. Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff’s Office. O’Kendrick Bryant was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of ounce or less of marijuana, and view obstructed (windshield/other). Criminal history reports revealed Winford Bryant was previously convicted of a felony. They were read their Miranda Warning/Constitutional Rights, interviewed, and turned over to the jailor on duty. Warrants were secured in this matter.
February 1, Officer Jason Rifenbark conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Lexus RX350 SUV for speeding at 71 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone at the hilltop on GA Highway 4 northbound. The vehicle stopped at the Relax Inn. Officer Rifenbark made contact with the driver, Rolanda Nicole Simpson, who was unable to provide any driver’s license. A check of Simpson’s name and date of birth through GCIC revealed that Simpson’s Florida driver’s license was suspended on 1/13/2020 for accumulating 12 points within 12 months and Simpson was wanted in Fulton County, GA. Fulton County placed a hold on Simpson. Simpson was taken into custody for driving while license suspended (1st offense), speeding, as well as being wanted. She was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she was issued her citations and turned over to the jailor on duty.
On February 3, Officer Wyatt Garvin conducted a traffic stop on a 1992 Dodge Caravan for having a suspended registration. Officer Garvin met the offender, Joseph Steven Harper, who admitted that the vehicle was not insured. Due to Harper’s health issues he was released from the scene after being issued citations for driving with suspended tag and no insurance. The vehicle was towed by Seldomridge Towing. This case is closed.
On February 6, Officer Kurtis Ford conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Nissan Altima for traveling on GA Highway #4 southbound without having its headlights on. Officer Ford made contact with the driver, Amber Nicole Walden, and advised her of the reason for the traffic stop. A check of the vehicle’s GA tag #CKW4041through GCIC revealed the registration was suspended. A check of Walden’s information through GCIC revealed that her driver’s license was suspended on 1/24/2020 for failure to appear in Blackshear Municipal Count. Walden was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she was issued citations for license driving while license suspended/revoked, driving with a suspended tag, and lighted headlights/other lights required. She was turned over to the jailor on duty. The vehicle was towed by Seldomridge Towing. This case is closed.
On February 10, Officer Daniel Lightsey responded to the Pine Point Apartments in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, Officer Lightsey met the complainant, Danielle Paige Leugers, who advised that her mother, Lisa Ann Leugers, had a key to her apartment and had made entry between February 8 and February 10. The mother, Lisa Leugers, took the safe, which contained paperwork, and left the premises with it. The safe is now located at the mother’s, Lisa Leugers, residence and she refused to return the safe or the contents. Danielle Leugers declined to press charges. Officer Lightsey referred her to the Magistrate. The safe was a Sentry portable safe lock box with electronic keypad, valued at $40.00.
On February 10, Officer Kurtis Ford responded to a call at McDonald’s in reference to the offender, Paul Joseph McCarroll, violating a protection order. When Officer Ford arrived he met the complainant and witness, who advised that McCarroll came into the restaurant and attempted to argue with the complainant and cussed at the witness. The investigation resulted in McCarroll being taken into custody for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed, issued a citation for disorderly conduct, and turned over to the jailor on duty.
On February 16, Officer Kurtis Ford conducted a traffic stop on 2016 Toyota Corolla for speeding 50 m.p.h. in a 35 m.p.h. zone. Officer Ford made contact with the driver, Robert Warren Smith, and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officer Ford’s investigation led to the search of the vehicle where he found marijuana and multiple smoking devices. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed, issued citations for possession of ounce or less of marijuana, possession and use of drug related object, and speeding. He was turned over to the jailor on duty. This case is closed by arrest.
On February 17, Officer Gary Rhoden observed a 2006 Hyundai traveling north on GA Hwy. 4 with a busted passenger tail light. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met Jess Peter Igho and asked for his license. Igho advised he did not have it on him, but he does have a permit to drive. Officer Rhoden checked Igho’s information through GCIC. GCIC revealed Igho’s license was suspended through Florida on 11/27/19 for criminal fail to pay. He was placed under arrest, transported to the jail, and charged with
Driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and license driving while license suspended/revoked. He was turned over to the jailor on duty.
On February 18, Officer Michael Maddox was traveling northbound on GA 4 passing the Western Motel. He observed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling southbound and the drivers side headlight was not working. Officer Maddox conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, at which time he observed the drivers tail light was not working. He met the driver, Devegas Lamas Austin. A check through GCIC showed Austin’s license was suspended on 10/2/2019 fir serious violations under 21. Austin was placed under arrest and transported to the Charlton County jail, where he was issued citations for driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and license driving while license suspended/revoked. He was turned over to the jailor on duty. This case is cleared by arrest.