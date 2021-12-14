Wade Herring, a Democratic congressional candidate, visited Folkston last Wednesday. Herring is a candidate in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House Georgia District 1 which includes Charlton County. One of his stops included the Herald where he outlined his congressional platform and some of his professional background.
Herring is a Savannah resident and local attorney. He announced his candidacy on July 15 after he saw Republican 1st District Rep. Buddy Carter’s reaction to the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol and his vote to overturn the election results. In addition, Herring wrote an open letter to Carter declaring he violated his oath of office. A link to the letter can be found at https://www.wadeherringforcongress.com.
Herring’s platform includes pro-abortion, voting rights, infrastructure, vaccines, and protecting Georgia’s coast from the effects of climate change. He also outlined broader access to healthcare, including his support of the Affordable Care Act, improving military benefits and early childhood education in his platform.
In regards to Charlton, he would invest in the local economy to support jobs.
“What I would want to do is advocate for an economy whereby educated young people want to stay home and not leave for Charlotte or Atlanta,” Herring said. “So, let’s make sure that we got a good strong economy preserving our way of life in this district.”
Also, as a county with the swamp in its backyard, he supports the preservation of the Okefenokee Swamp.
When it comes time to vote, Herring asks citizens to look at the candidate and not the political party.
The primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21, 2022. Elections are scheduled for November 8, 2022.