By Marla Ogletree
The Charlton County Board of Commissioners held its usually scheduled meeting Thursday, February 20.
During the meeting, commissioners heard from Loretta Hylton with the Regional Commission. Hylton was there to discuss the approval of the Resolution to Amend the 2015 Comprehensive Plan Community Work Program. The county will add housing to the 2015 Comp Plan to include neighborhood revitalization in order to strengthen the CDGB application. The county has applied for the max amount ($750,00.00) though it may not be what the county receives. The resolution was approved unanimously. There was no conflict of interests and the motion to submit the final application was also approved.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners discussed a reimbursement for trash pick-up to the city of Homeland. The city has been collecting the garbage for a Robin Lane resident for seven years; however, the county has been receiving the payments. The board agreed to pay Homeland the total amount owed at $725.00.
The recreation board appointed new members Lester Hamilton, Joel Shivar, and Josh Popham, who will serve two-year terms from March 1, 2020 - March 1, 2022.
EMA/EMS Director Bruce Young alerted the commissioners he has received bids for a 100 KW 120/208 generator for the EMA/EMS building. Boyett Electric was awarded the bid for $47,223.00, including a two-year warranty. The 75 percent of the cost will be paid for with funds from FEMA, ten percent will be contributed by the state, and the county will be responsible for 15 percent. The equipment will be able to power the whole building in case of an outage.
The county received a bid from Beasley Group out of Baxley for the sale of timber. The bid offered the following per ton: Pine Pulpwood, $7.00; Pine Chip & Saw, $12.00; Pine Saw Timber, $15.00; Hardwood Pulpwood, $6.00; Hardwood Logs, $19.00; Cypress Logs, $35.00; and Mulch, $2.50. Commissioner Drew Jones suggested to hold off approval of the bid until after further negotiation regarding timber prices. The commissioners made the motion to declare the timber surplus, but decided to continue discussion with Beasley Group.
The board entered into executive session to discuss the approval of Right of Contract for Acquisition of Right of Way County Road 60 Bridge Replacement. The contract will be the State of Georgia and is required for the Hatchers Branch Bridge to be replaced. The county would agree the county will be responisible for all Right of Way (ROW) acquisition. If it is on the county ROW, the county will maintain the property and the same if it is on State or Federal ROW. The county will also provide rodent control, if necessary, before the project begins. The board also discussed approval of ROW negotiations package for County Road 60 Bridge Replacement. The board approved each motion.
After executive session, County Administrator Hampton Raulerson announced the Regional Commission will have sent out a draft of the Land Use Element plan by March 1 for their review. This will include the changes to the character areas for zoning discussed at an earlier workshop. The plan must be approved by June.
The commissioners will meet again Thursday, March 5 in the BOC Conference Room.