The City of Homeland met for its monthly meeting on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. Council members Mark Williams and Lisa Nettles were absent. The council approved the minutes for the November 11 meeting and the November financial report.
For department updates, the police have received complaints regarding dogs. They are working on the issue. For fire, council member Kip Taylor talked about personnel, the current dispatch and the CAD system. No update for the water department.
Streets and sanitation are going well. Council member Richard Gwaltney asked about the work done on Percy Street. He was approached by a citizen who said the ditch had not been covered by a culvert previously talked about at a council meeting, but the members said there is still more work to be done. A culvert will be placed there eventually.
The council then discussed sand burs found at local cemeteries and the yearly spraying schedule. The council plans to reach out to the local extension agent to tackle the sand burs.
Council member Jon Finsness provided the Clean Community Board update. It has come to his attention that the same visitors are visiting the dumpsters repeatedly, and he wonders why. The council then discussed a few possible reasons and solutions to the issue. Finsness also mentioned he received a call from a woman who was unaware the community had a dumpster, and Finsness asked if they should advertise the dumpster again. The council decided against it.
Also, the council is waiting on parts for a man lift to decorate for Christmas.
For old business, the furniture for Homeland City Council is on its way. The RV Park Ordinance was tabled for the next meeting. The council did the second reading and adoption of the Ordinance Regulating the Sale of Malt and Wine Beverages. It was unanimously approved. The 2022 budget was tabled.
For new business, the council did the reading and adoption of the Resolution Adopting the Application and Procedures for the Issuance of Alcohol Licenses. It was also approved unanimously. The Language Access Plan and the Probation Contract were also approved.
The council voted to increase Christmas bonuses this year. Bonuses are now $70 for workers who have been employed for a year or more and $45 for a year or less.
The Christmas Program was discussed. It will occur this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Christmas dinner at Newell Lodge was last Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
There were no other considerations, and the meeting’s visitors were then recognized. Janna Simpson, Okefenokee RV Park owner, was the only speaker in the public comment section. She had spoken with City Attorney Doug Kidd, and she relayed what Kidd said to the council.
The council then adjourned at 7:32 p.m., and the next scheduled meeting is on January 6 at 7:00 p.m.