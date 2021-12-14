The Recreation Department is throwing a community dance on Thursday from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Bethune Middle School’s old gymnasium. The gym is located at 496 Rosa Park Rd.
Joel Shivar, director of the recreation department, explained the dance is a trial run, and how it performs this Thursdays will determine where he goes from there. For example, if younger children show rather than older, then he will probably gear future dances toward younger audiences. He said children under 10 years old must be escorted by a parent for the entire event.
The holiday dance will include a fun mix of music, including Christmas and pop. Brian Rauls will DJ. There will also be a concession stand.