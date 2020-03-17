A 29-year-old Charlton County woman was tested for the COVID-19 virus last week and recieved a presumptive positive result. She has two family members who are employed in Charlton County schools who did come in contact with students.
Because of this, a decision was made by the Board of Education to close all schools Monday, March 16 - Friday, March 20. The Board of Education will re-evaluate the need for an extended closure as more information regarding the virus becomes available.
Due to the school closures, recreation baseball practice has been suspended until further notice. The county will reevaluate the situation on a weekly basis. Updates will be posted to the Charlton County Recreation Department Facebook page as well as the Charlton County website at charltoncountyga.us.
The Charlton County Public Library will be closed to the public effective Tuesday, March 17 until futher notice. The staff will be taking this time to clean the facility, and will reassess as more information regarding the virus becomes available.
The March 24 Presidential Preference Primary has also been postponed until the May 19 General Primary. Early voting for this election has also been halted. Those who have already voted will have their votes counted when tabulations take place in May.
All absentee ballots having been mailed out must be received by the office of Supervisor of Elections Brenda Hodges by March 24 in order for them to be counted as well. The Elections Office is also asking all voters to request an Absentee Ballot for the May 19 General Primary Election as well. Voters are not required to provide a reason to vote absentee in Georgia, so any one can request the ballot. Citizens may visit the county website at charltoncountyga.us, complete the application and drop it off at the Elections Office, mail it to 1520 Third St., Ste. C, Folkston, GA 31537, or fax it to (912) 496-2608. Voters can also go to www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, enter their data and receive their voter information. In the bottom left square of the information is a link to an Absentee Ballot application. Voters may fill out the form and return it to Hodges. The preferred party must be written in at the top of the form since the May 19 election is a primary. If you have any questions or concerns, Contact Hodges at 496-2607.
The Cherokee of Georgia Spring Powwow, set for April 2, 3 and 4 has been cancelled with no plans to reschedule.