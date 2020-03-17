In honor of famous author Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March has been named National Reading Month. What better place to celebrate the month than at the Charlton County Public Library (CPL), where the staff continues working on exciting new things to keep children and adults engaged.
The library has recently received a total of nine new computers, five of which are AWE Learning Computers located in the Children’s Learning Center. These new computers are designed to help children with reading, math, and more. There are a total of 16 computers, with four new ones for adults, who can use them to fill out their 2020 Census information. Last week, the library also began free adult computer classes, which will be held on Thursdays from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. taught by Jessica Anderson, of the regional office in Jesup.
“We’re so happy to have them,” said Assitant Manager and Children’s Coordinator Dorinda Montgomery.
In order to access the computers, library cards are required. Adults and children can sign up for library cards at the front desk. There is no charge, but parents must be present to sign up children and all adults must show a photo I.D. With the card, visitors not only have access to computers, but to countless books (including new large print options), activities, and more.
“We’re going to be getting stacks and stacks of books,” said Montgomery.
If there is a book a visitor would like to read, but is not in the library, staff members at CPL will have the option to reach out to other Pine libraries in the state and place it on hold. The book will then be sent to Charlton.
Staff members make it impossible not to enjoy your time at the library in one way or another. If reading with a book in your hand is not your “thing”, audio books are available for adults and children. Visitors can also find coloring pages all through the building and are enjoyed by all ages. A new toy train table has been donated, along with plenty of model trains. The puppet show stage and characters are a favorite of the younger guests as well.
While there is plenty for local children to engage in, the teens also have special options. The library is home to a teen/young adult book section and offers a homework station for them as well. Students working on special projects can also use the library’s resources, whether for research, art projects, or every day homework.
“We’re trying everything we can to keep the kids interested,” Montgomery stated.
Those wanting to create their own at-home library may visit the Friends of the Library’s book sale.
The Friends of the Library is a due-paying group of citizens who desire to help the library with any needs that may arise. The Friends have shelves lined with books no longer in the system which are now available for purchase. The Friends have also started a “Bling for Books” sale. Members of the community donate jewelry to the library for purchase and the proceeds benefit the library, whether it’s for office chairs, a new fax machine, or even books. The group only meets on the third Thursdays of January, April, and September, with meetings announced in the Herald.
Individuals of the community are also invited to join the CPL Book Club. Every month, a book is chosen and members of the group reconvene for discussion the first Monday of the month.
The ladies of the library are currently working on the sponsor letter for the 2020 Summer Reading Program, with sign-ups to being May 18. The theme for this year will be “Imagine You Story”. Guests will be emerged into a world of unicorns and dragons. You can look for more updates in the Herald as Summer approaches.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
While March may be National Reading Month, every day is a good day to relax and lose yourself in a good book.