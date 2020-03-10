The Charlton County Board of Commission met Thursday, March 5.
During the meeting, the commissioners heard from Fire Chief C.L. Lewis. Lewis was there to seek approval of the (Assistance to Firefighters) AFG Grant. The grant would allow for the purchase of new gear as well as rescue/extrication equipment. The county will have to pay a grant match of $12,700.00, which will come from SPLOST and general funds. The county has already budgeted $10,000.00 for grant matches, so the money will be used for this purpose with the remaining balance being paid for by SPLOST. The motion was made and approved unanimously.Also during the meeting, the board (with Commissioner Jesse Crews not present), discussed the execution of a Recipient-/Subrecipient Agreement with the Hazard Mitigation Grant/Reforestation Program. The grant is help restore land destroyed by the West Mims Fire. The total cost approved for the grant is $1,464,981.00. The federal government will cover $1,098,735.75, with the state paying $146,498.10 and the county paying $219,747.15. The local share will come from participating land owners, Keith and Kathy Canaday, Jesse and Joan Crews, and Ronald and Kay Davis. EMA/EMS Director Bruce Young has been working with GEMA on the application, which has already been approved. The county will be responsible for handling the money and paper work to follow. Commissioner Drew Jones shared his concerns regarding the county’s share and if the county will have to come out of pocket and be reimbursed. County Administrator Hampton Raulerson stated he does not believe that would be the case based on the type of grant and the amount. Commissioner Luke Gowen also expressed a concern in regards to the citizens and if the grant was properly advertised. Raulerson and Finance/HR Coordinator Becky Harden assured him all citizens were notified of the grant, but chose to decline application. The county has 90 days to approve the execution. The voting board chose to table the item until more research could be done on to assure the county would not pay out-of-pocket.Raulerson alerted the board of the Spanish Creek Committee’s work. He shared Charlton County High School teachers Audrey Pickren and Ashley Raulerson took students to local testing sites where they gathered samples. Results from the testing will be given at the next committee meeting. The board confirmed the areas of the county which will be included into the new zoning areas for the Regional Commission. The goal for the zoning is to get the entrances and main drags of the county cleaned up and presentable. Raulerson told the commissioners he had spoken to the code enforcement office, who requested a change be made to the ordinance violation citations. The office wishes to add the court date to the citizen’s copy of the citation to avoid any confusion. The board agreed.Folkston citizen Brooke Taylor was nominated and approved to serve on the Health Board and will serve until December 31, 2023.The commissioners entered into executive session at 6:17 to discuss sale of property and litigation, exiting at 6:45 p.m.. No action was taken.The next meeting will be held Thursday, March 19.