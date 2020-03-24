By Marla Ogletree
The Charlton County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting, Tuesday, March 17.
During the meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Lairsey stated the board is 66.66 percent of the way through the fiscal year. Only 64 percent of the anticipated revenues have been received; however, the board is still in good standing as taxes are still not due.
Dr. Lairsey also shared Charlton enrollment is down by 36 students at the same time as last year. However, the school system is still at 93 percent enrollment.
The board received field trip requests from the Band of Pride for the annual Spring Trip and Southern Georgia Region Band. The board approved the requests unanimously, as long as everything is open and running. The Georgia Cooperative Extension submitted a request for use of a school bus for the use of 4-H activities. Again the request was approved unanimously pending availability.
The final readings were held for the Policy IHE – Promotion and Retention, as well as the Policy IHF – Graduation Requirements.
During the December 2019 meeting, the board agreed to the sale of the old Board of Education building. The sale has taken place with all papers signed, and the board approved the resolution stating the sale is final.
Dr. Lairsey alerted the board members on the approval of the 2019 Fiscal Year audit. “Mrs. Patsy Allen continues to do a great job,” he stated. “There were no issues reported.”
The board went into Executive Session at 7:18 p.m. to discuss personnel, real estate, and potential litigation. They excited at 7:53 p.m. No action was taken.
The school board approved the following personnel changes: Christopher Dusty Phillips, Alternative School and coach for Charlton County High School (CCHS); Ashley Mason and Sanna Wise, first grade teacher at Folkston Elementary School (FES); Kalee Thompson, Kindergarten teacher at St. George Elementary School (SGES); and Faith Weiman, School Food Service at Bethune Middle School. The board approved the following retirements: Tracey Johnson at FES; Patsy Allen at the Board of Education; and Dolly Tibbs at SGES. The board also accepted the resignation of Gabe Whittenburg at CCHS and the leave of absence for Ciara Kern at FES.
The principals at each school will remain the same: Mike Walker, FES; Drew Sauls, SGES; Brent Tilley, BMS; and Danny McCoy, CCHS.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m.
The BOE will continue to alert parents on closures, study materials, and more as information becomes available.