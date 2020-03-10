Every Friday morning at Bethune Middle School, teachers and staff head to their classrooms and offices excited to start the day, knowing soon after the bell rings they will be greeted by the sweetest delivery service.
Mrs. Holly Johnson’s special needs class has started their very own business – Abilities Coffee Shop. Students in Mrs. Johnson’s class run the shop right out of their own classroom. The students, now transformed into staff members, make up the orders for their customers down the halls (most of them regulars), place the coffees on the cart and head out for deliveries. Not only do they offer coffee, but most Fridays they’re able to pass out a treat made and donated by a faculty member.
“The staff has been very, very supportive,” said Johnson, “We have those with no affiliation with our class stepping up to help make it better.”
This year she felt her kids needed a new way of learning the same old lessons, so she began researching. She wanted to find different methods of teaching her students that would keep them engaged and that’s when she found the coffee cart. When she approached Principal Brent Tilley with the idea, he was more than approving and gave her the go-ahead. That’s when the real work began.
With the okay, she and her students sent out surveys to staff members of BMS to find which coffee, teas, sweeteners and creamers they each preferred so they could get their business off the ground. Once they collected their data, she reached out to the community with her request for a Keurig and received three of the popular coffee maker. Then she started stocking up for orders.
“Every week we do a chart of sales, a chart of supplies needed and ordered,” she said.
The staff of Abilities Coffee Shop only charges $1.50 for the coffee and treats – a deal tired teachers cannot resist. Proceeds from the coffee sales help cover the cost of supplies, but the goal is to save up for life-skill field trips, such as visits to the grocery store, the chamber, the post office – everyday places.
Mrs. Johnson has already had her class work on several life-skill projects, like a Thanksgiving dinner made entirely with crockpots and tie fleece blankets donated to those in need. For the kids, it’s fun work, but Mrs. Johnson and her helpers know it’s more than just that.
“The more we do, the more I can find to teach,” she shared.
While running their own coffee shop, the kids have learned sequencing, inventory, counting money and giving correct change. They even researched where coffee comes from and how it’s made. During the delivery trips, they have gotten to interact with more people outside of their classroom and use their speaking voices to help develop their social skills.
They receive hugs, compliments, and constant reassurance, but more than anything they have gained a sense of accomplishment and the ability to work as a team.
“I always say, ‘not everybody can do everything, but everyone can do something’. When they have their own struggles, they recognize others’ and take a step back,” said Johnson.
Each student has their own job. Some make the coffee, others deliver, and then they switch so everyone has the chance to get out and about. However, one student has been named the official cart driver.
“They’re being seen doing things with accomplishments and saying, ‘Look what I can do’. We all have something to contribute,” she stated.
The business venture has not only been rewarding for the students, but the staff as well, who look forward to their Friday morning delivery.
“It’s less about coffee and more about the visit,” said teacher Amy Bell, one of their best customers.
Mrs. Dawn Allen says she feels the same, “I look forward to seeing them knock on my door. We’re so proud of them”.
Mrs. Johnson expressed her gratitude for all of their amazing customers, including Coach Larry Carter.
“We don’t have a lot of men in our school, so when the coach pats them on the back and shakes their hand, it means a lot”.
While she has worked hard on this endeavor, Mrs. Johnson doesn’t want any of the praise.
“We wanted to do something that matters. Everything about this and in our classroom is all about the kids”.
All of the work the class is doing has allowed them to see themselves for what they can really do. They’ve earned a sense of responsibility, and have developed the courage to branch out – including the idea of adding iced coffee to the menu! They have learned to be more self-aware, whether it’s washing their hands or working on their customer service skills.
“We want them to be perceived as nothing less than the best they can be,” Johnson stated.
Abilities Coffee Shop has opened a door for children who were never given much of a chance to shine, and they have been pleasantly surprised with how well it has taken off. The students now have a sense pride for “their thing” and are now looked up to by their peers.
“We’re the cool kids now,” she said, “We’re the place to be and the ones being looked up to”.
Bethune Middle School has become home to a local business run by the friendliest faces, proving our abilities are far greater than our disabilities.
As Mrs. Johnson proudly stated, “Sometimes the craziest ideas can turn a lot of things around.”