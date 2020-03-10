Last week the information printed in the Herald was not 100% accurate and I apologize for any misinformation, as it is my goal to give all deserving student-athletes their due.
On Friday, February 28, Charlton County competed in the District 2 Area Weightlifting Tournament. Charlton competed in eight of the ten weight classes with the top two in each class advancing to the State Tournament. The State Tournament will be held in Louisville, GA on March 14.
The Indians qualified four lifters to go to state. Keith Harris and Caleal Burroughs each placed second, while Dylan Gray and Tony Cobb were Class A Area Champions. Cobb also received a medal for placing fourth in his weight class in all classifications.
Charlton, in their first-ever appearance in the Area Meet, finished as the Class A District 2 Runner-up.