News

BOE accepts $1.791 million bid for new administrative building

The Charlton County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on March 20. During the meeting the BOE unanimously approved the base bid of $1,759,000.00 plus three additions equaling $32,500.00 for a total cost of $1,791,500.00 from R.H. Tyson for a new Board of Education Admin…

Sports

Charlton Recreation has Opening Day
Opening Day 2018 pic 2

Charlton Recreation has Opening Day

The Charlton County Recreation Department held its opening day of games this past Saturday, March 24. Everyone was welcomed as they entered the park to music provided by Mr. Brian Rauls. A full day of baseball, softball, tee ball and blast ball games were to follow. 

CCHS Indians Makeup Game

CCHS Indians Makeup Game

The Charlton County Indians Baseball team will play a makeup game by hosting the Brantley County Herons on Wednesday, March 28 at Indian Field.

Sports, local and otherwise

The Charlton County baseball squad bounced back in a big way last week routing both region rival Clinch County and Hilliard. The Indians remain in a first place tie atop the Region 2-A standings.

Welcome to our new website!

Please note our subscriber login has changed. Sign up for an online account at the top right of this page. Use this new username and password to login.

After signing up, you'll be prompted to purchase a subscription the first time you view a story or e-Edition. Current subscribers should proceed and enter their account number to complete this one-time verification.

Latest e-Edition

Mar 28, 2018

Mar 28, 2018

  • To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.

Obituaries

R.B. Lloyd

R.B. Lloyd

R.B. Lloyd, 85, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018. 

Most Popular

Images

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Commented

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.